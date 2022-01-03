Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $105.77 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

