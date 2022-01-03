Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $101.20 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $667.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

