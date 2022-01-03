Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $16.54 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,821 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Skyline Champion worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKY opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.