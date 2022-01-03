Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $233.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 5.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $233,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.01 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

