Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,117 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

