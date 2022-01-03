Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $346.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

