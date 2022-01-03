Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.52. Cian shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 203 shares.

CIAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

