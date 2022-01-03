Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.52. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.