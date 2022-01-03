Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 588,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.