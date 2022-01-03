Citigroup Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of F opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $2,124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

