Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 203,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

