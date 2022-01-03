Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.
C traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.37. 1,230,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,006,756. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.
In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 151.7% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Citigroup by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
