Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

C traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.37. 1,230,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,006,756. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 151.7% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Citigroup by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

