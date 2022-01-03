Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $219.60 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

