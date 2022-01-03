Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

