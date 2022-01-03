Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

