Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $57.77.

