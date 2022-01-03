Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $40,138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $1,389,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 493,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,651,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $193.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average is $180.01. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.