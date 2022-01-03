Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $704,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,548 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.87 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.