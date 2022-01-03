Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,376 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $182.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

