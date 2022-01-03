Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $934,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

