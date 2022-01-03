Civilization Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and $1.04 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005591 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.