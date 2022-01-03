Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 8,101 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

