Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 498,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

