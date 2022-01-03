Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 498,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 in the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.