ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 61.8% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 455.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,416,223,972 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

