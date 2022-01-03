Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. 118,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The firm has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

