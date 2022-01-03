Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. 35,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

