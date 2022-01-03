Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 209,539 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

