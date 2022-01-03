Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.