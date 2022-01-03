Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

CXP stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

