Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $163.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,116 shares of company stock worth $4,941,210. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.