Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of BTT stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.