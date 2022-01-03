COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 717,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:COMS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.82. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. Analysts expect that COMSovereign will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

