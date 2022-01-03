Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

