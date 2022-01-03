Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $130.23 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

