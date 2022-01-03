Conning Inc. Sells 180 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $132.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

