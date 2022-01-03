Conning Inc. Sells 230 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $174.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

