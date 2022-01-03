Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,919.99

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,919.99 and last traded at $1,867.00, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,859.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,308.33.

The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,755.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,676.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

