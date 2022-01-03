ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $9.95 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

