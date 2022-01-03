CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Shares of COR opened at $169.41 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

