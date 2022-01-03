Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

