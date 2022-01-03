Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 686,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

