Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 3.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

