Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

