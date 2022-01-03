Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,803.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.