Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

