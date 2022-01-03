Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,308.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

VV opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $222.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

