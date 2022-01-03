Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $49,245,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Securities dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.