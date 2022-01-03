Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 172,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

