Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,752.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,185,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $651.97 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.38 and its 200 day moving average is $718.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

