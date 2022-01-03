Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,902 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $458.17 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

